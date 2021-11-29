Parliament winter session: PM Modi holds meet with senior cabinet members

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with senior cabinet members.

The senior cabinet members including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were present at the meeting.

While addressing media persons ahead of the beginning of the winter session, the Prime Minister called for a constructive and productive winter session of the Parliament and said that there should be debate as well as peace.

He said the government is ready to answer all questions during the winter session of the Parliament.

Earlier in the day, leaders of Opposition parties also attended the meeting called by the Leader of Kharge to "create a consensus" over the issues to be raised in the winter session of the Parliament commencing today.



On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha.

The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

