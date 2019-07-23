Parliamentarians pay floral tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani paid floral tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in the Central Hall of Parliament House on his birth anniversary today.

Among the other dignitaries who attended the function were several Members and former Members of Parliament. The Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Snehlata Shrivastava also paid floral tributes.



A booklet containing the profile of Lokmanaya Bal Gangadhar Tilak brought out in Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha Secretariat was presented to the dignitaries who attended the function.



The portrait of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was unveiled in the Central Hall of Parliament House on July 28, 1956, by the then Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in recognition of his outstanding services to the nation. (ANI)

