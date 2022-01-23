Parliamentarians pay tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal paid floral tributes at the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Central Hall of Parliament House on his 125th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Among other dignitaries who paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were Union Ministers, Members of Parliament and former Members of Parliament.

The Secretaries-General of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh and PC Mody, respectively, also paid tributes.

A booklet containing the profile of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, brought out in Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, was presented to the dignitaries.

The portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was unveiled by the then President of India, Dr N Sanjiva Reddy, in the Central Hall of Parliament House on January 23, 1978.



Notably, last year, the Government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

In a first, India will begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It will end on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm.

On January 21, the Prime Minister informed that a grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate soon. (ANI)

