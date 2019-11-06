Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. File photo
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. File photo

Parliamentary Affairs Minister holds meeting to discuss legislations for Winter Session of Parliament

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss government legislations for the forthcoming winter session of Parliament beginning November 18.
Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan and secretaries from various ministries and departments attended the meeting, an official release said.
Joshi urged all officials to complete all formalities and bring in the legislative business before the Parliament well within the stipulated time for their proper listing in the agenda.
He also reviewed various pending bills before both the Houses of Parliament.
Secretaries and senior officers from various ministries assured the minister that they would come before the parliament with all the required documents for the legislative business. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:38 IST

Kolkata students create Guinness World Records with largest...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Guinness World Records for the largest astrophysics lesson (45 minutes) and assembly of spectroscopes was created at the Science City Kolkata on the first day of India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019 with the participation of over 1,598 students.<

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:33 IST

Concerns of police personnel taken up at appropriate level, says...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday said that all the concerns of police officials have been taken up at appropriate levels and senior officers will ensure that justice is done.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:27 IST

Karnataka disqualified MLA claims Yediyurappa gave Rs 1,000 cr...

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Disqualified Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had promised him Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his Krishnarajpet constituency and the money was being spent for development works.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:16 IST

Imperative to restore trust between policemen, lawyers: Delhi L-G

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was on Tuesday briefed about the situation and the orders by Delhi High Court on a clash that broke out between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex in the national capital on November 2.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:15 IST

Tis Hazari clash: Central IPS Association condemns attacks on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A general body meeting of the Central IPS Association (CIPSA) held on Tuesday including IPS officers representing several state cadres passed a resolution condemning the attack on Delhi Police personnel in various court complexes in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:11 IST

1,200 Indian, 500 US soldiers, sailors, airmen to take part in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As many as 1,200 Indian and 500 US soldiers, sailors and airmen will take part in the first-ever Tri-Services India-US Military Exercise called 'Tiger Triumph' scheduled to be held between November 13 and 21 near Visakhapatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:04 IST

Kerala: CPI submits report to CM on Naxal killings in Palakkad,...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): CPI on Tuesday submitted a status assessment report on Naxal killings that took place in Palakkad district last week, to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and stated that 'it was a fake encounter'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:03 IST

Odd-Even scheme: 384 challans issued till afternoon on Day 2

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that as many as 384 challans were issued till afternoon on the second day of the Odd-Even scheme rolled out by the Delhi government in a bid to reduce air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:59 IST

We should lead by example: Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa urges...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As lawyers and police officials continue their protest against the clash that went down at Tis Hazari court premises on Saturday, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa has urged the protesting lawyers to maintain calm and lead by example.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:58 IST

Citizens' protest at India Gate against air pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Hundreds of people on Tuesday evening gathered at India Gate in the national capital to carry out a 'citizens' protest' against the severe air pollution and alleged 'government inaction' over the matter.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:56 IST

Posters hailing Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pak PM for Kartarpur...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Posters hailing former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan surfaced in Amritsar on Tuesday describing them as "real heroes" of Kartarpur corridor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:53 IST

Cricketer Nishanth Singh Shekawat arrested in KPL match-fixing case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Karnataka Police have arrested cricketer Nishanth Singh Shekawat in connection with the alleged Karnataka Premier League match-fixing case.

Read More
iocl