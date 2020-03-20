Parliamentary affairs ministry calls meeting of MPs in wake of coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Friday called a meeting with members of Parliament in the wake of COVID-19.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and BJP President JP Nadda were among who were those present at the meeting.

This meeting assumes significance as the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have climbed to 206.

According to the union health ministry, more than 6,700 contacts of them are being monitored and four died due to the deadly virus.

Lav Agarwal, Health Ministry Joint Secretary said,"I request everyone in the society to use our toll free number 1075, seek information and steer clear of all kinds of misinformation." (ANI)

