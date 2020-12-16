Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs to meet on Dec 17, 18

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Parliament's Standing Committee on Home Affairs is scheduled to meet on December 17 and December 18 and is scheduled to consider and adopt a draft report on 'The Management of COVID-19 Pandemic and Related Issues'.



Sources said the discussion would be held on atrocities and crime against women On December 17 and discussion on COVID-19 situation in the country would be held at the meeting a day later.

The meeting on December 18 is scheduled to consider and adopt a draft report on 'The Management of COVID-19 Pandemic and Related Issues'.

The meeting on December 17 is also scheduled to hear the views of representatives Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. (ANI)

