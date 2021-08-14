Parliamentary panel arrives in Srinagar to review facilities provided to army personnel

New Delhi [India] August 14 (ANI): To review the facilities provided to army personnel and officers deployed at high altitude hilly areas, the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) headed by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday reached Srinagar on a four-day tour to Kashmir and Ladakh.

The committee's visit is in connection with a 2019 report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on "high altitude clothing, equipment, ration and housing" for the Indian Army.

"The committee will review the facilities being provided to the army in mountainous areas." sources told ANI.

The PAC decided to go on a tour of Kashmir and Ladakh to review the accessibility of basic facilities like clothes, shelter and food for the army in the mountainous areas.

The PAC committee will also celebrate Independence Day with the soldiers and officers of the army.

During its four-day visit, the committee is expected to also get information about administration and development issues in the region. (ANI)