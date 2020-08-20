Parliamentary panel calls officials from 3 cities to discuss waterlogging woes

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Parliamentary Standing Committee for Urban Development on Thursday called concerned officials from Gurugram, Jaipur, and Patna in connection with water logging issues.

The committee will meet on August 27 to discuss the issues.

In the last few weeks, heavy monsoon rains lashed parts of Gurugram causing waterlogging in several areas.

Visuals from the area showed vehicles moving slowly and locals wading through ankle-length rainwater on the streets.

Whereas the capital city of Bihar is in the grip of water logging due to the incessant rainfall.

Heavy rains and a rise in the water level of river Ganga caused floods in the state, with 24 people losing their lives. The number of people affected across 16 districts crossed 75 lakh mark, as per the state government. (ANI)

