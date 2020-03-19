Parliamentary panel of transport, tourism held review meeting to contain spread o COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture held a meeting with the representatives rom the Ministries of Railways, Civil Aviation, Tourism and External Affairs on March 18.

The meeting was held to review the various measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)