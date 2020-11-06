Parliamentary panel on Urban Development meeting today to discuss steps taken to reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, [India], November 6 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development will hold a meeting here on Friday at 11 am to discuss 'steps taken for prevention of air pollution in Delhi-NCR with emphasis on finding a permanent solution'.

The central government has constituted the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.

According to an official statement, top officials of the Union Environment and the Health Ministries and the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab will attend the meeting. Dr MM Kutty, ex-secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas appointed as the president and Arvind K Nautiyal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment will be a full-time member of the panel.

The dignitaries in the meeting will discuss the 'steps taken for prevention of air pollution in Delhi-NCR with emphasis on finding a permanent solution'.

The air pollution in the national capital continued to deteriorate, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been mounted to the 'severe' category on Friday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality recorded at 486 in Delhi. (ANI)