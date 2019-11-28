Parliamentary Standing Committee calls meeting on Dec 5 over effects of pollution on citizens

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development has called for a meeting to discuss the effects of air pollution on lungs in specific and overall health of citizens of Delhi, on December 5.

All stakeholders including those from urban local bodies, health ministery, Indian Medical Research Council, land-owning agencies have been asked to be present at the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting will be having detailed deliberations on long term solutions that can aid in improving the air quality and lessen its worst impact on the health of the city's residents.

Chief secretaries of three state- Delhi, Haryana and Punjab will be called as well after this meeting to seek a report on the steps they have taken to curb pollution. Date of this meeting is yet to be finalised, sources stated.

Earlier, a meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Ministry of Urban Development over the deteriorating air quality of the capital, which was scheduled for November 15, was postponed after many officials and parliamentarians gave it a miss.

Later a meeting of parliamentary panel of urabn development was held in parliament on November 20. (ANI)

