Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on External affairs called off due to lack of quorum: Sources

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs meeting was called off due to lack of quorum in Parliament House on Friday, informed sources.

Sources told ANI that only three MPs including Chairman P P Choudhary turned up for the meeting today.

The two other MPs who came to attend the meeting were K J Alphonse and Sawap Das Gupta. They both are from Rajya Sabha.

The agenda which was fixed for the meeting today was on consideration and adoption of the draft report on "the registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian, 2019".

There are a total of 31 members of Parliamentary Standing Committee of External Affairs-- 22 from Lok Sabha and nine from Rajya Sabha. (ANI)