Parmarth Niketan Ashram's Swami Chidananda visits Union Min Gehlot

New Delhi [Indai], July 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot on Friday was on Friday visited by the president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati to deliberate on the theme of environmental conservation.

Swami Chidananda, as a part of his message of environment conservation, undertook a plantation drive at the minister's residence by planting a rudraksha plant.

In the meeting, Swami Chidananda emphasised the need for clean air and water for a society's growth.

Swamy said, "Along with an inclusive, developed and safe society, people also need clean water and air. Moreover, our development would be incomplete if we do not include cleanliness of air and water in our developmental targets."

Union Minister, Thawar Chand Gehlot thanked Swami Chidananda for his visit and termed the meeting and plantation drive with him as "memorable".

Speaking to media, the minister said, " It is a matter of great happiness for me that well renowned Chidanand Swami visited me in the morning and undertook a plantation drive in my house."

Gehlot also shared his experience in Friday's plantation drive in Lok Sabha.

"Soon after, I also got an opportunity to participate in the plantation drive at Lok Sabha today. Afforestation is our duty if we want to conserve the environment. I am sure that the message of today's plantation drive will reach every corner of the country." he added. (ANI)

