Parshuram Circle incident: Rajasthan Police denies allegations of lathi-charge on women

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Police Commissioner of Jaipur on Monday appeared before the National Commission of Women and denied allegations that women were lathi-charged or manhandled during the "forceful displacement" of people residing in Jaipur's Parshuram Circle earlier this month.

The women's body had on Saturday summoned the Commissioner over reports of people, including women, living at Parshuram Circle allegedly being lathicharged and forcefully evicted violation of COVID protocols.

The Commissioner, who had appeared along with the Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) submitted that the proceedings were followed as per orders of the court to remove encroachment.

As per a statement, the NCW also sought from the Rajasthan Police the status of eight suo motu cases, including those where police personnel had been named as accused.

It further sought the status of 276 complaints on which no 'Action Taken Report' had been received.



During the hearing, the Commission also sought the status of the suo motu cases from the police regarding three other cases- one where the PA of a Rajasthan Minister allegedly raped a woman on the pretext of marriage.

To this, the DGP submitted that the matter was investigated but the victim did not come forward to register the complaint rather the police suo motu registered the complaint. The Commission sought information about the safety and security of the victim from DGP, to which the DGP gave a reply that they were unable to locate the whereabouts of the victim.

The Commission further took up the matter of an Army jawan, his wife and two daughters who were were beaten up by drunk policemen while he was taking his wife to the hospital.

The DGP submitted that the guilty police personnel has been suspended and a charge sheet has been filed in the matter and further action is under process.

The Commission also took up the matter of a video wherein a woman before she committed suicide alleged that she had been raped and was being blackmailed by a police constable.

The DGP submitted that the policeman has been booked for abetment of suicide and has been dismissed from service. (ANI)

