Parsi Fire Temple in Secunderabad celebrates centenary, amid COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Parsi Fire Temple in Secunderabad--Khan Bahadur Edulji Sohrabji Chenai Anjuman Dar-e-Meher--observed its centenary celebrations on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The famed Temple conducted centenary celebrations on a low- key affair due to the pandemic.

Khan Bahadur Edulji Sohrabji Chenai Anjuman Dar-e-Meher located in Secunderabad, marked its centernary on July 14, as per the Zoroastrian Shahenshai Calendar. The corresponding date as per the Gregorian Calendar being August 8.

Jehangir Bisney, trustee and committee member of Anjuman, said, "Today on July 14, the fire temple at Secunderabad observed it centenary celebrations. Around 1,000 members and 430 families of Parsi community of Secunderabad and Hyderabad regularly visit this fire temple."

The trustee said that the temple is looked after the management and the fire temple regularly attracts the Parsi devotees, but due to COVID-19 Pandemic, only a 15 members who are part of the management committee have conducted and participated in the rituals, this time.

Dastoor Khurshed Dastoor Behram Jamasp Asa consecrated the Dar-e-Meher during the reign of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan and King George V.

Khan Bahadur Edulji Sohrabji Chenai Anjuman Dar-e-Meher is a Fire Temple and houses a consecrated Fire which burns eternally. It is the second-highest grade of Holy Fire. Parsi Zoroastrians worship the Supreme Creator Ahura Mazda and fire is 'all light', the living symbol of Ahura Mazda on Earth. It is therefore divine and worshipped by the community.

This Fire Temple has been serving the Parsi and Irani Zoroastrian Community in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad for 100 years. (ANI)

