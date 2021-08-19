Part of Bhubaneswar station to be developed soon, says Railway Minister

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 19 (ANI): Inspecting Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said the station will be developed soon.

Speaking to mediapersons, Vaishnaw said, "I have inspected the platforms at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. I have interacted with the passengers and found that they were happy with the general cleanliness of the station. I received many memorandums regarding the east entry of Bhubaneswar station. So I thought to inspect it too. It will be developed soon."

"Railway station is the heart of any city. Similarly, Bhubaneswar Railway station is also the heart of Bhubaneswar. We must keep it clean, tidy and healthy. The station will be soon developed." he added.

The Railway Minister boarded the Hirakhand Express enroute to Rayagada. He interacted with passengers onboard.



Taking to Twitter, Vaishnaw said, "I talked to the passengers while walking around Bhubaneswar station. When talking to passengers, I asked about their various problems and benefits. Railways is committed to providing quality services to the passengers."

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is on a visit to his home state Odisha for Ashirwad Yatra.



The Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which is slated to be held between August 16 to 20, is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers.



The new Union Ministers have embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated disruptions by the Opposition.

The yatra will seek to inform people about the achievements of BJP-led central government in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. This would also be done through banners, hoardings and advertisements. (ANI)


















