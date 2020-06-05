New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): A floor of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters in Delhi has been closed for a day for sanitisation after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, sources said.
All protocols are being followed to disinfect the building. (ANI)
Part of DRDO's Delhi headquarters closed, sanitised after employee tests positive for COVID-19
ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2020 11:56 IST
