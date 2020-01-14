Part of glacier falls, kills one in Himachal's Lahaul Spiti

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): A man has died after getting hit by a falling portion of glacier in Tyaso village of Lahaul Spiti on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Nawang Chopel who was a resident of Lahaul.

SDM Kelang Amar Negi said, "Some people had gone for archery. One of them got stuck when part of a glacier fell over him and he could not be save".

The deceased's body was taken out with the help of local people. (ANI)

