Part of Goa's Indira Nagar declared micro containment zone

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 7 (ANI): North Goa District Magistrate on Monday declared part of Indira Nagar as micro containment zone and buffer zone to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the adjoining areas.

An official release said that Goa government has prepared an action plan which includes screening, testing of suspected cases, quarantine, isolation, social distancing and other public health measures in the containment zones.

A rapid response team has been deployed to initiate control measure by assessing the situation.

The release said that positive cases in the state will be shifted to COVID-19 care centre or COVID hospital for further management as required. (ANI)

