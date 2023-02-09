"Part of routine...": Himachal minister on tax raids on Adani's business premises

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday said that the raids conducted at one of Adani Wilmar's depot warehouses at Parwanoo were part of routine tax raids and it has nothing to do with cement plants closure.

"The raids conducted on premises of Adani's business premises in Himachal Pradesh are routine tax raids that have nothing to do with the cement plant and truckers issue," he said.

The Revenue, Tribal Development and Horticulture minister of Himachal Pradesh said that the dispute between Adani cement and truckers will be resolved soon.

"These raids are routine raids conducted by the State tax and excise department officials. As far as the dispute between two plants of Adani cement and truck operators is concerned, the Industry Minister and officials have held scores of meetings, I am sure the Chief Minister of state will take a decision very soon on this," he added.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh has already made it clear that these raids are routine and should not be given much hype.



"The objective of our government is not to disturb anyone, these are routine raids, it is not a raid conducted only on the Adani group, these kinds of tax raids are routine on other companies as well. It should not be taken otherwise," CM told reporters in Delhi.

Earlier in the day Adani's FMCG arm Adani Wilmar released a statement clarifying that Himachal Pradesh GST Department has not found any irregularities in operations and dealings of the company.

"One of Adani Wilmar's depot warehouse at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh was visited by GST officials yesterday evening. The staff extended their support during this routine inspection, fully co-operating with the officials and local authorities," a Adani Wilmar spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the inspection of the business premises of Adani Wilmar at Parwanoo was conducted by a team led by the Joint Commissioner, South Enforcement Zone.

As per sources, "In the State taxes and excise department, an officer of the rank of Joint Commissioner or above is not required to seek the permission of any higher authority for conducting an inspection of business premises of a taxpayer in his jurisdiction."

The concerned Joint Commissioner has been directed to submit detailed grounds of inspection, action taken during the inspection and the outcome of the inspection immediately.

The report is awaited on the matter. (ANI)

