Partap Bajwa writes to PM, Finance Commission to include all stakeholders in expert group on agriculture

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chairman, Finance Commission to include "all stakeholders and not just private companies" in the expert group on agriculture.

The Rajya Sabha MP, through a tweet which also included copies of the two letters, said that he had done so with the aim to ensure that the "government expands this expert group to make it more representative of the industry."

Bajwa has urged Chairman, Finance Commission, NK Singh to "add a sitting member from the Lok Sabha, who has an extensive background in agriculture, representing a state where agriculture is a major economic activity."

He has also asked for including a sitting member with similar background from the Rajya Sabha.

"A fourteen member group that consists of a variety of stakeholders, would ensure a more nuanced and inclusive discussion," the letter further added. (ANI)

