Partha Chatterjee destroyed dreams of unemployed youth, should be punished severely: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 1 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday that Partha Chatterjee and his close associate should be punished "severely" in response to their extended judicial custody.

In a veiled attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari told ANI that Partha Chatterjee took a bribe of Rs 800-1000 crore under the influence of Banerjee.

"These people should be punished severely. A special trial should be conducted... under the influence of Mamata Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee took a bribe of Rs 800-1000 Cr and destroyed the dreams of unemployed youth," he said.

"It is shameful that the poor don't have a place to live and politicians are purchasing apartments to hide their illicit funds. The corrupt individuals should be punished according to the law," he added further.

In response to Banerjee referring to him as "Gaddar", Adhikari stated that everyone knows who "Gaddar" is or not. She should introspect herself first.

"The outcome of the Nandigram election speaks for itself, people are aware of who is 'Gaddar' and who is not. People have answered this, so I won't say much more," he added.

A special court in Kolkata on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate, Arpita Mukherjee, till September 14 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case.

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata had earlier extended the judicial custody of the due till August 31.

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested last month by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the recruitment scam. The ED had raided several premises allegedly linked to Arpita Mukherjee in the scam.

The probe agency recovered cash worth about Rs 50 crore, foreign currency, jewellery and gold biscuits in connection with its raids into the scam.

Chatterjee was education minister from 2014 to 2021 in the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

Following Chatterjee's arrest, he was removed as a minister and suspended from the Trinamool Congress. (ANI)