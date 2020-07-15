Partial lockdown in Goa reflection of defective administration: Congress

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 15 (ANI): Attacking BJP, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said that partial lockdown in the state is a reflection of defective administration.



He accused BJP government of killing 18 COVID-19 patients in the state.



"Partial lockdown announced by Goa Chief Minister is reflection of defective administration. Corrupt and Insensitive BJP Government has turned out to be murderer of 18 Covid patients. Goa Chief Minister must announce Action Plan to Control Virus spread and release White Paper on Covid Pandemic," Girish tweeted.



Earlier in the day, with the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Goa, the state government announced 'Janta Curfew', starting today till August 10.

Announcing the same, state chief minister Pramod Sawant said, "Janta Curfew' to be observed in the state from 8 pm to 6 am starting from today, till August 10, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Only medical services will be allowed." (ANI)

