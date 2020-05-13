Partial resumption of train services brings relief, joy to people

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The partial resumption of train services from Tuesday under lockdown relaxations after nearly two months has come as a big relief to people with those at the railway station here expressing happiness at being able to go back to their home towns or other destinations in different parts of the country.

The train services were suspended as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Jinder Puniyani, a passenger heading towards Ranchi, said he was feeling a big sense of relief and if the train service had not started he was planning to travel by road.

"I have been here for the last two months and now I am so relieved and feel free. It is good that they (Indian Railways) have started train service otherwise I was planning to go by road. With this decision, the government has given us a huge relief," Puniyani told ANI.

Hotel management trainee Sai Saran expressed happiness at being able to board the train for his hometown Vijaywada. "We are very happy as we will get to see our families. We are hotel management trainees and are relieved that we are finally going home."

Raghuvan Yadav, a factory worker, who was also heading towards Ranchi with his family, said train services will only get better in the coming days.

"We were stuck during the lockdown and we were here for the past 7-8 months. During the lockdown, it was difficult to earn. That is why we wanted to go home and we are extremely happy to be able to go back. This is a good decision by the government and slowly things will improve further. I am very happy," he said.

The Indian Railways has partially restored train services connecting Delhi to different parts of the country with 15 pairs of trains. (ANI)

