Parties barred from holding meeting at hotel, claims Mufti

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Amid brewing tensions after deployment of additional troops in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday claimed that hotels have been asked by the police not to allow any mainstream political party to hold a meeting in their premises.

Speaking to media here, Mufti said that a meeting of all mainstream political parties will be convened this evening at her residence.

"We had made an effort to tell the people of this country and government what the consequences could be if they toy with Articles 35A and 370. We made an appeal too, but no assurance has been given yet from the Centre. They are not bothered to say that everything will be alright," she said.

"The political parties here had decided to hold a meeting at a hotel today. But the police has issued an advisory to all hotels not to let political parties hold any meeting in hotels. So we are holding a meeting at 6 pm today at my home," she added.

Accusing the government of using corruption as a tool against mainstream political parties in the state, she said, "They did whatever they had to, with separatists. Now they are using tactics against mainstream political parties. When they got a hint of an all-party meet, Farooq sahab was taken to Chandigarh. They are using corruption as a tool against political parties, workers are being harassed."

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah had on Saturday asked the Centre to come forward and assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that there is nothing to worry about.

He also said Governor Satya Pal Malik assured him that so far, no preparation has been made for any announcement regarding rumours on Article 35A, 370, delimitation and trifurcation.

The Governor had requested political leaders to ask their supporters to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated and unfounded rumours being circulated.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on August 2 advised tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to cut short their stay in the Valley "immediately" in view of a possible terrorist attack. Since the announcement, panic hit the Valley.

The Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. One company comprises around 100 personnel.

Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft were also pressed into service to induct the security troops in Valley. (ANI)

