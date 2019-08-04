Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti speaking to reporters.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti speaking to reporters.

Parties barred from holding meeting at hotel, claims Mufti

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Amid brewing tensions after deployment of additional troops in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday claimed that hotels have been asked by the police not to allow any mainstream political party to hold a meeting in their premises.
Speaking to media here, Mufti said that a meeting of all mainstream political parties will be convened this evening at her residence.
"We had made an effort to tell the people of this country and government what the consequences could be if they toy with Articles 35A and 370. We made an appeal too, but no assurance has been given yet from the Centre. They are not bothered to say that everything will be alright," she said.
"The political parties here had decided to hold a meeting at a hotel today. But the police has issued an advisory to all hotels not to let political parties hold any meeting in hotels. So we are holding a meeting at 6 pm today at my home," she added.
Accusing the government of using corruption as a tool against mainstream political parties in the state, she said, "They did whatever they had to, with separatists. Now they are using tactics against mainstream political parties. When they got a hint of an all-party meet, Farooq sahab was taken to Chandigarh. They are using corruption as a tool against political parties, workers are being harassed."
National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah had on Saturday asked the Centre to come forward and assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that there is nothing to worry about.
He also said Governor Satya Pal Malik assured him that so far, no preparation has been made for any announcement regarding rumours on Article 35A, 370, delimitation and trifurcation.
The Governor had requested political leaders to ask their supporters to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated and unfounded rumours being circulated.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on August 2 advised tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to cut short their stay in the Valley "immediately" in view of a possible terrorist attack. Since the announcement, panic hit the Valley.
The Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. One company comprises around 100 personnel.
Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft were also pressed into service to induct the security troops in Valley. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:10 IST

Yediyurappa to hold talks with PM, BJP chief before Cabinet...

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will discuss the formation of his Cabinet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah during his upcoming visit to Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:02 IST

Bihar: 4 children die in wall collapse in Banka

Banka (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): At least four children allegedly died while another was critically injured after a wall collapsed on them in Tilwari village area here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:54 IST

Vice President calls for strengthening library movement

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Vice President M Venkiah Naidu on Sunday called for strengthening library movement from universities to villages, which should become the people's movement like Swachh Bharat and Beti Bachao, Beti Padao programmes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:50 IST

Gujarat: 8 NDRF teams, 2 IAF helicopters carrying out rescue...

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and two Indian Air Force helicopters were deployed on Sunday to carry out rescue operations after water burst into cities as rivers swelled owing to days of incessant rains across the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:43 IST

ISRO releases video showing images captured by Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday released a video showing images captured by the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:20 IST

TN: Aadi Festival celebrations at Parvatha Varthni Amman Shrine...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Women in large numbers offered prayers to Goddess Parvathavarthini shrine at Ramanathaswami Temple in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:17 IST

Goa: CM praises bill allowing women to work in night shifts

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday hailed the recent law passed by the state legislative assembly which allows women in the state to work in night shifts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:11 IST

Students of NIT Srinagar leave for respective states

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Days after Jammu and Kashmir state government issued an advisory curtailing the stay of Amarnath Yatris and tourists in the Valley, students of National Institutes of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, who were asked to vacate the college premises, have reached

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:09 IST

Siliguri: BSF seizes cough syrup, cattle worth over Rs 3 lakh

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday seized bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup and cattle worth Rs 3,11,321 from different border areas in the intervening night of August 3 and 4.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:08 IST

Alka Lamba resigns from AAP

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Alka Lamba on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:06 IST

'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge': Israel greets India on Friendship Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): On the occasion of International Friendship Day, Israel greeted India in a unique manner on Sunday. Israel Embassy in India tweeted: "Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever-strengthening friendship & #growingpartnership touch greater heights."

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:05 IST

Bengaluru Mayor fined for using plastic, despite a ban

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 4 (ANI): Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun was at the receiving end for flouting a campaign that she had launched herself!

Read More
iocl