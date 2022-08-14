Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Dharmendra Pradhan participates in Bhubaneshwar exhibitions; events held across Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] August 14 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday participated in an event in Odisha to mark the horrors of India's partition in 1947.

The event, titled 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', was organised here by the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

Taking to Twitter Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Today is the time to remember how the state of hatred and violence took shape during the India-Pakistan partition. If the country forgets the sacrifices of our forefathers, the path of society can be corrupted. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has asked to observe August 14 as Partition Remembrance Day."

Pradhan also highlighted PM Modi's efforts to increase the glorious history of the nation by inscribing the brave hearts in history.

"The Modi government is not trying to rewrite history, but he is trying to increase the glorious history of India by inscribing the unsung heroes in the history pages," he added.

Two freedom fighters; Shyam Sundar Behera and Ramahari Goswami were also felicitated at the event which marked the tragic separation of the two countries.

India is celebrating 75 years of independence from British rule. Freedom came with the partition of the country into India and Pakistan. Thousands of people died and millions were displaced.

To bring out the suffering of millions of people, the whole country is observing 'The Remembrance Day of Horrors of Partition' today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last Independence Day speech, had announced to observe "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day".



The Bharatiya Janata Party, since August 12, has been organising silent marches and exhibitions at various places across India, as a part of the remembrance day.

Aparajita Sarangi, Lok Sabha MP, also participated in the event at Bhubaneshwar Railway Station and said that this day will always remind us of the partition tragedy.

"Attended 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smruti Diwas'function organised by East Coast Rail at Bhubaneswar today. Hon'ble Minister Sri Dharmendra Pradhan was present. This day reminds us of the horrors of Partition. No mincing of words-Nehru and Jinnah are to be solely blamed for this huge tragedy," Tweeted MP Aprajita Sarangi.

To mark the occasion, an exhibition on 'Partition Horrors' was also organised at various important railway stations on the East Coast Railway including Puri, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Visakhapatnam.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all the people who lost their lives during the partition of India and Pakistan.

"Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi had last year announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of Indians during the partition in 1947.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi had said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated an exhibition on the theme 'Horrors of Partition' at the Parliament Library Building. (ANI)

