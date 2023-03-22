Partition saw birth of Pakistan, remaining country is Hindu nation, says Vijayvargiya; Congress hits back

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday evening said that after the partition of India, Pakistan was formed and the remaining country is a Hindu nation.

"When India was divided, it was on this issue ( in view of religious lines). After the partition, Pakistan was formed. The remaining country is a Hindu nation," the BJP leader said.

He made the remark while talking to media persons in Indore on Tuesday evening in a response to a question asked about the demand of making India a Hindu nation.

Recently, a senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Uma Bharati also said that India is a "Hindu nation".

"Had it not been a Hindu Rashtra (nation) you would not have been spared here. Neither ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav nor West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee would have been spared, instead they would have been reciting Namaz. It's a Hindu Rashtra that is why they are able to talk about secularism," Uma Bharti has said.



Vijayvargiya was addressing the media persons in relation to a Hanuman Chalisa Path being organised at Pitra Parvat in the district on March 25. Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will also participate in the event. It is claimed that about 51000 people will recite the Hanuman Chalisa path here.

Vijayvargiya further said, "We are thinking of making a Hanuman Chalisa club and in order to promote the Hanuman Chalisa among the youth."

"It is our plan to make Hanuman Chalisa club temple wise though no concrete works have been done on it as of now. If the youths of the city are to be saved from intoxicants, then we have to take positive initiatives. So, we are trying to bring that change through Hanuman Chalisa. We want to work in a positive manner and will let the youths know the right place of the fun," he added.

On the contrary, reacting to the statements of Vijayavargiya and Uma Bharti regarding India a Hindu nation, Congress Spokesperson K K Mishra told ANI, "Keeping the upcoming assembly elections in view, BJP is creating their own definition regarding Hindu nation. India is a constitutional and secular nation. Whatever happens here will be within the purview of the constitution. The BJP can stoop to any level to get votes."

Notably, the upcoming assembly elections will be held at the end of this year in the state. (ANI)

