Parts of Andhra, Odisha to receive spell of rains during next two days

Oct 09, 2019

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Under Influence of a cyclonic circulation, parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will experience heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours.
"There is a cyclonic circulation over the north coastal Andhra Pradesh and in Odisha. With this circulation, we are expecting, light to moderate rainfall over many places in south Odisha, in districts like Koraput, Raigarh, Gajapti, Mayurbhanj and Balasore. There are also some chances of lightning and thunderstorms over some districts," Shashikant, IMD scientist told ANI.
He further said that about 84 mm rainfall will be received in the Jharsuguda district and the same scenario is likely to continue for the next two days.
"The rainfall and lightning are likely to continue for 48 hours, after that the thunderstorm and rainfall are likely to decrease," he added. (ANI)

