Parts of Delhi receive rainfall, AQI recorded at 435 at 4 PM

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Parts of Delhi witnessed a spell of rain earlier today as the temperature recorded at 6 pm in the national capital was 22.6 degrees celsius.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Relative Humidity recorded at 5.30 PM was 89 per cent.

Shallow fog is forecast for the coming week with temperatures ranging from 11 to 28 degrees celsius in the national capital.

A day after Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the national capital was 435 which is in the severe category, the Central Pollution Control Board said. (ANI)

