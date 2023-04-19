Parts of Himachal Pradesh receives snowfall, covers Atal Tunnel

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, received snowfall on Wednesday, covering Atal Tunnel in Rohtang Pass with a blanket of snow.



An orange alert has also been issued for the same.

Light rainfall occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours, IMD Shimla said.

A top IMD scientist on April 11 said that India was likely to experience a normal monsoon this year.



Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded a maximum and minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

The state will experience light to heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next five days, informed Shimla Meteorological Centre on Saturday.

The bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre stated, "Light rainfall occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours. Thunderstorms, lightning & hailstorm are likely to occur over plains, and low and mid hills on April 17 and 18. Heavy rainfall likely to occur over low and mid hills on April 18 and 19."

According to the bulletin, there is no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures during the last 24 hours. Normal and average Maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal.

"Damage may occur to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings due to hailstorms. Farmers have been advised to follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the concerned departments", read the statement.

As rainfall activity is likely to increase from April 17 with heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, people are asked to take adequate safety measures. Also, hailstorm is likely to occur in the low and mid hills of the state at isolated places, informed IMD, Himachal. (ANI)

