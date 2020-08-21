Parts of Maharashtra to receive heavy rain on August 21, 22

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an alert about the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara on August 21 and 22.

IMD also warned about the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in Pune on August 21 and 22.

"Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely to occur in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara. Extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places very likely to occur in ghat areas of Pune," said IMD in its district forecast and warnings bulletin. (ANI)