Parts of Rajasthan likely to receive rain in coming week: IMD

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 21 (ANI): Parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive monsoon rains in the coming week, RS Sharma, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Rajasthan informed.

"Monsoon is very likely to be active in the coming week over many parts of Rajasthan," Sharma said.

"Above normal rainfall is expected during this week from August 21-27. A decrease in rainfall activities next week is expected," Sharma further said. (ANI)

