Parts of UP, East Assam witnesses dense fog, rains likely over Northern plains in next week

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Dense fog was observed in isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh and East Assam on Saturday morning, with visibility diminishing to as less as 25 metre in certain districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing details of the same, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a tweet said, "Dense fog observed only in isolated parts of UP and East Assam. Visibility recorded at 0530 hrs today: Dibrugarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur-50m, Bahraich, Sultanpur-25m."

It also stated that large scale fog conditions over north India is likely to begin from January, 29.

IMD has also predicted the possibility of rain in two days of the next week, due to western disturbances.

"A Western Disturbance and its interaction with lower-level easterlies is likely to cause scattered to fairly Widespread rain over the plains of North India from 28th to 29th January", it said.

Meanwhile, strong winds and weather condition have further improved the air quality index in the national capital.

On Saturday morning, AQI near US mission in New Delhi was recorded at 186. (ANI)

