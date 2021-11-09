Party itself could not do it when in power: Karnataka CM over Congress' 'Padayatra' to implement Mekedatu project

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday reacted to Congress's decision to begin Padayatra for the implementation of the Mekedatu project and said that the party itself could not do it when it was in power.



Speaking to ANI, Bommai said, "When Congress was in power in Karnataka, it could not implement the project. However, they expect us to do it now. But we are serious about the issue of the Mekedatu project and will solve it."

While JC Madhu Swamy, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "We were supposed to meet regarding the same issue. But we could not meet due to some emergency. There is a cabinet sub-committee for the issue, probably, we will meet and finalise the issue by next week."

Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief DK Shivakumar and Former State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the party will go on a Padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru in the first week of December to demand the implementation of the Mekedatu project. (ANI)

