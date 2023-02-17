"Party stand by it..." K Kavitha on CM KCR's NDA equals 'No Data Available' govt remark

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Cheif Minister KCR's daughter, K Kavitha on Thursday defended his father's statement of calling the Central government as No Data Available government and said that the party stand by it.

"Our CM said that the NDA government is a 'No Data Available' government, and we stand by it as BRS party. After the Modi government came, there has been no census conducted and they (Centre) say that there are no data available for demonetisation, per capita income, Right to Information," she said.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman retorted to K Chandrasekhar Rao's statement of calling the government as 'No Data Available' government and said that the State government itself don't have any data on medical colleges in Telangana.



"When the centre asked for the list of places to put up medical colleges, the state listed Karimnagar and Khammam, but those places already had medical colleges. Now you are telling that you did not receive a single medical college in the 157 medical colleges from the centre. You do not have the data of which places in Telagana have medical colleges and you are blaming NDA as No Data Available," Sitharaman told reporters in Hyderabad.

The minister also aimed at KCR for dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious target of reaching a USD 5 trillion economy as a "joke".

"How can you tell that aim of a 5 trillion economy is a joke? Every state should contribute towards it. Who are you laughing upon, the people? In 2014, the debt of Telangana was Rs 60,000 crores, but in the last 7-8 years it has crossed Rs 3 lakh crores," she said. (ANI)

