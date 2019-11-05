LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan with newly-elected party chief Chirag Paswan in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan with newly-elected party chief Chirag Paswan in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Party will grow faster under Chirag's leadership: Ram Vilas Paswan

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As Chirag Paswan took over the reins of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) as its chief, founder Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday expressed confidence saying that the party will grow faster in his leadership.
"I believe that the party will grow faster in the leadership of Chirag. Party will become stronger and will expand itself in every corner of the country. I was the founder of the party and I will be happy to see it grow," said Ram Vilas Paswan, who is also the father of Chirag Paswan.
Chirag was on Tuesday appointed as the LJP president during the party's national executive meeting.
The decision comes ahead of the next Assembly elections in the state.
Ram Vilas Paswan, the sources said, will be the party's patron now.LJP, which mainly draws support from a section of the Dalit community is set to begin its membership campaign on its foundation day on November 28. Chirag Paswan is a Member of Parliament from Jamui, Bihar. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:35 IST

MoS Kishan Reddy inaugurates gallery in Delhi showcasing art by...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated 'Not Just Art', an art gallery at UNESCO Cluster House situated in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area that showcases the art by specially-abled artists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:33 IST

12 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents, says...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday that there has been nearly 12 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents compared to the same period in 2018, with 31,402 such incidents detected, of which Punjab accounts for a maximum of 25,366 cases.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:30 IST

Tis Hazari clash: No action against protesting cops, says Joint CP

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) on Tuesday assured the police personnel who were protesting at the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) here over the Tis Hazari incident that their demands will be fulfilled and said no action will be taken

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:27 IST

Protest staged over dengue cases by wearing mosquito net

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Members of Tamil Puligal Katchi staged a novel protest here on Tuesday against rise of dengue cases in the city by wearing mosquito nets.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:25 IST

No 'junooni jashn' for victory, no 'hungama' after defeat post...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Giving a clarion call to maintain peace and harmony post the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, top RSS functionaries along with BJP leaders reached out to Muslim clerics here on Tuesday at the residence of Union Minister of Mino

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:21 IST

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar on Tuesday predicted that a depression over east-central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal and north the Andaman Sea moved westwards and it is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the ne

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:10 IST

Rural Development Minister releases wastelands atlas 2019

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday released Wastelands Atlas - 2019 that has geospatial information which will be helpful in turning wastelands to productive use through land development schemes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:07 IST

NMCG organises 'Ganga Utsav' in Delhi to spread awareness about...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), in coordination with the Jal Shakti Ministry, organised 'Ganga Utsav' in the Major Dhyanchand stadium in the national capital to mark the 11th anniversary of Ganga being declared as the national river.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:07 IST

Visakhapatnam: 2 arrested with 725 kg cannabis worth Rs 35 lakh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Two people on Tuesday were arrested after 725 kilogram of cannabis worth Rs 35 lakh were seized from them in Narsipatnam town in Visakhapatnam district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:04 IST

Centre should take steps to convert stubble into organic...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that the Centre should take concrete steps to convert stubble into organic fertilizers to combat the problem of air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:57 IST

Kerala HC orders burial of bodies of Naxals killed in Palakkad

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered the bodies of two Naxals who were killed in Palakkad district last week to be buried.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:47 IST

Monitoring activities in J-K will now be easier: Army Chief

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday asserted that as Jammu and Kashmir has became a Union Territory, it will be easier to monitor activities in the region.

Read More
iocl