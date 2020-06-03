Party will work together under leadership of new Delhi BJP chief: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said that the party will work together under the leadership of new state unit chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and make sure the national capital continues to move forward on the path of development.

"Adesh Gupta ji is my dear brother. We will all work together with more power for the development of Delhi. I have fought a total of four elections and have learned a lot during this tenure. I am thankful for the people of Delhi who voted for me in the previous elections," he said while speaking to ANI.

BJP yesterday replaced Tiwari with Gupta as its Delhi unit President.

Manoj Tiwari also slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi for sealing the borders in the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19 and said, "This decision was not right. They are sealing to divert the attention of the people from their failures. AIIMS, RML, Safdarjung hospitals are in Delhi and people across the country come here to get treatment. Delhi government cannot say it will not treat patients from outside the state."

"I request Kejriwal ji to open the borders so that patients can receive treatments at these hospitals without any hassle," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday had stated that decision to open borders of the national capital can be challenging because of the large influx of people from across all across India for getting better medical treatment. (ANI)

