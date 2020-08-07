Paschim Vihar rape accused has 4 cases registered against him: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday said that the man, accused of sexual assault and attack on a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar in the national capital on Tuesday, has four criminal cases registered against him, including that of murder.

"The accused is a 33-year-old man and has four criminal cases registered against him including that of murder. Further investigation is underway," said Shalini Singh, Joint Commissioner of Police while speaking to ANI.

The police said that over 100 CCTVs were scanned by 20 teams of police as part of the investigation. A case has been registered by the police under the POCSO Act at the Paschim Vihar police station.

The accused was arrested on Thursday evening by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met the victim at AIIMS on Thursday. Speaking to media, he said, "I spoke to the Police Commissioner. The police are trying to nab the accused. The govt will ensure strict punishment for the accused. The govt will provide Rs 10 lakh to her family members." (ANI)

