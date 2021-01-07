Passenger arrested with country-made pistol at Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): A 23-year-old passenger has been arrested with a country-made pistol at Bhubaneswar airport on Wednesday.

The police in a statement said that the arrested person has been identified as Ramachandra Jena, a resident of Krushnaprasad, Puri of Odisha. Jena was traveling in a flight from Bhubaneswar to Bangalore, then to Chennai.

"During luggage X Ray at 6:20 pm on Wednesday, one country made fire arm was detected," the police said.



Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)





