Passenger deliberately misses screening at IGI's T3; traced and put in home quarantine

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A passenger who flew into India from Kazakhstan on a Vande Bharat repatriation flight and missed the screening procedure at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was later traced from Ghaziabad's Indirapuram and sent to the mandatory 14 day home quarantine, Delhi Police said.

"On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday information was received from SDM Yamuna Vihar staff that one person namely Harjeet Singh who had travelled by AI1916 ALMATY (Kazakhstan)-DELHI on Saturday was missing from the entry gate of screening hall at Terminal 3 IGI airport," said Delhi Police.

He deliberately missed out from undergoing the screening procedure through which he was to be institutionally quarantined as per guidelines of the home ministry.

On receipt of this information, a case vide FIR under section 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3 Epidemic Act was registered at PS IGI Airport.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the mobile number and address given by passenger on arrival was found to be not in use.

Further, after an extensive search teams were formed and dispatched to hunt for the missing man. The CCTV footage was checked at length. The vehicle in which he left the airport was identified.

As per the registration number and electronic surveillance, the passenger was traced from Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and he was sent to home quarantine for 14 days by the competent authority. Further investigation is underway.

According to the Union home ministry's guidelines passengers who return to the country from abroad must be undergo screening at the airport and then spend seven days in institutional quarantine, and another seven in home quarantine. (ANI)

