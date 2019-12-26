Passenger falls sick onboard Ahmedabad-Kolkata flight, later dies

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): An Ahmedabad-bound Spice Jet aircraft made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Thursday after a passenger fell sick, officials said, adding that he later died.

"On 26.12.2019 about 00:15Hrs, a flight of Spice Jet SG-406 bound for Ahmedabad from Kolkata required emergency landing due to medical emergency. At about 00:31Hrs, the flight landed," an official statement said.

The flight landed in Indore after which the airport manager along with the ambulance of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and on-duty doctors immediately attended to the passenger named Jayvijay Vaghu who was then referred to Banthia Hospital for treatment.

"At Banthia Hospital the pax was further referred to M Y government hospital Indore for treatment where the said pax was declared dead due to cardiac arrest," the statement read. The flight departed to its final destination at 2 am. (ANI)

