Passenger, freight train services resume in Punjab

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): Passenger and freight train services have resumed on the Punjab route from Tuesday.

The route was blocked by farmers who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

Speaking to ANI, Satwinder Singh, a passenger said, "I have come from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. The government has taken the correct decision to resume train services."



"I have come from Banaras. We were stranded there for more than one month. We would like to thank the government to take this decision and resume services," said another passenger.

The Indian Railways on Sunday decided to restore train services in Punjab, starting with the trial run of freight trains on Monday to observe safety and security on the tracks. It will resume passenger train services from November 25 after observing the safety and security of trains and tracks.

On Monday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted, "After the postponement of the farmer movement on railway tracks and stations in Punjab from November 23, Indian Railways is going to start rail services from and through Punjab."

"Passengers, farmers, and industries will be benefited by the removal of the impasse in train operations," he added.

Train services to and from Punjab have been disrupted for months due to farmers' protests on railway tracks against the new farm laws. (ANI)

