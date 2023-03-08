Passenger from Ethiopia arrested at Mumbai airport, 7.6 kg heroin seized

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): A passenger from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia has been arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai for allegedly smuggling 7.6 kg heroin having an international market value of about Rs 53 Crore.

Further investigation into the case is under progress, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai said.





"Based on certain intelligence that a narcotic substance is being smuggled into India by a passenger who is travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai, surveillance was mounted by a team of officers from DRI, MZU at the CSMI Airport," the DRI said in a statement.

"The suspect passenger was intercepted by the team of DRI officers in the morning of March 7 and a thorough search of the passenger's baggage was carried out. It resulted in the recovery of 7.6 kg of off-white powder which was ingeniously concealed in the false cavities made inside the trolley bag being carried by the suspect. The powder tested positive for the presence of Heroin. The illicit international market value of the contraband is about Rs 53 Crore," the statement added.

"The passenger was put under arrest and produced before the Hon'ble CMM Court which remanded the accused to DRI custody till March 10," the statement said. (ANI)

