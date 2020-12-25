Passenger held with live rounds at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a passenger with 20 live rounds of 7.65 mm calibre at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, an official release said on Friday.



"On 23.12.20 at about 1012 hours, during Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) through X-BIS machine at Security Hold Area (SHA) of Ter-2, IGI Airport, New Delhi, CISF personnel detected 20 live rounds of 7.65 mm caliber from the handbag of a passenger bound for Aurangabad by IndiGo flight. On inquiry, the passenger, could not produce any valid document," the CISF said in a statement.

The passenger along-with the seized live rounds was handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the passenger. (ANI)

