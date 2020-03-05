Passenger held with live rounds, magazine at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): A passenger travelling to Allahabad was on Thursday held at Delhi's IGI airport for carrying five live rounds and a magazine in his handbag.

The items were detected by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel during the security check. The bullets were of 7.65 mm calibre.

The accused, identified as Chander Mohan Bali, was set to board a flight to Allahabad.

The accused and the seized items were later handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter. An FIR has been registered under Sections 24, 25, 54, 59 of the Indian Arms Act against the accused.

It was not immediately clear whether the man possessed a valid arms licence. The police are further investigating the matter. (ANI)

