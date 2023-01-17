Passenger opens emergency exit on flight, DGCA orders probe

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): A passenger on an Indigo flight created a scare and panic among fellow passengers when he opened the emergency door on December 10, 2022. The flight was on its way from Chennai to Trivandrum.

In yet another incident of misconduct, the passenger opened an emergency door creating a scare among passengers on IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum on December 10, 2022. The flight took off after pressurisation checks soon after. DGCA has ordered a probe into the matter.

A senior DGCA official said that they are looking into the matter.



"The incident happened on December 10 on Indigo flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. On Dec 10, 2022, a passenger opened an emergency door in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurization checks soon after. The incident created panic among passengers and the flight took off after a safety check," said the DGCA official.

