Passenger train heading to Chhattisgarh derails in Odisha, no casualties

Jeypore (Odisha) [India], September 12 (ANI): A passenger train sourcing from Visakhapatnam to Kirandul derailed between the Jeypore-Chatriput stations in Odisha on Monday.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the East Coast Railway, one sleeper class and three general coaches of train number 08551, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special train got derailed at KM.No.230/28.

"There were no casualties or injuries as the trollies of the train just got derailed onto sleepers," said the railways.

Accident Relief Trains were ordered to proceed and officers rushed to the site for immediate restoration operations.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, ADRM infra Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM Operations Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other officers are monitoring the relief operations.

Alternate transport arrangements are made for stranded passengers. (ANI)