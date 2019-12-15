Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): A passenger train travelling from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Tirupati faced some technical complications causing inconvenience to passengers on Sunday.
The Rayalseema Express stopped at the Tadipatri Railway Station for almost three hours, while repair work was underway.
After the repairs were done, the train moved on its way to Tirupati. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh: Technical snag delays Rayalseema Express train for almost 3 hours
ANI | Updated: Dec 15, 2019 17:07 IST
