Passenger trains between Banihal and Baramulla to begin from Nov 18

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Firozpur Division will commence a limited passenger service of running 3 pairs of trains between Banihal-Baramulla-Banihal starting November 18.

This decision was taken after appropriate action and assurance by GRP, J-K, regarding the safe operation of trains in Kashmir Valley.

Timings of the trains are as under:

1. Train No 74626 will depart from BDGM at 0940 hrs and arrive Banihal at 12:00.

2. Train No 74615 will depart from Banihal at 12:10 and arrive Budgam at 14:20.

3. Train No 74619 will depart from Srinagar at 10:05 and arrive Baramulla at 11:25.

4. Train No 74628 will depart from Baramulla at 11:35 and arrive Banihal at 14:55.

5. Train No 74625 will depart from Banihal at 10:00 and arrive Baramulla at 13:05.

6. Train No 74640 will depart from Baramulla at 13:15 and arrive at Srinagar at 14:40.

This move comes months after the Central government in August announced a decision to scrap Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state in two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The two UTs came into existence on October 31. (ANI)

