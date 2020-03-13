Passenger travelling in APSRTC bus held with over Rs 45 lakh cash

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Kanchikacherla Police on Thursday seized Rs 45.5 lakh cash from a passenger travelling in a bus of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) at Keesara toll gate.

The cash was found when the police team was checking vehicles at Keesara toll gate. The said APSRTC bus was scheduled to operate from Jaggaiah Peta to Vijayawada.

"Kanchikacherla police checked vehicles at Keesara toll gate as per the orders of district Superintendent of Police. When we checked APSRTC bus, we found a passenger with a bag carrying Rs 45.5 lakh in cash. We have seized the cash and handed over it to authorities."

Police are yet to confirm if the passenger from whom the cash was seized was arrested.

An investigation is underway into the matter. (ANI)

